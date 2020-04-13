3 hospitalized after rollover crash in Hazel Dell

Deputies say one driver did not stop at a red light

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Hazel Dell overnight.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of the crash at Northeast 88th Street and Northeast St. Johns Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a westbound Ford Ranger collided with a northbound Honda Pilot, causing the Ford to flip over and land on its top.

Deputies said the driver and a passenger inside the Ford needed fire crews to extricate them from the truck. They were both sent to the hospital with significant injuries while the driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital by a family member. The status of that driver’s injuries is unknown.

No citations have been issued at this time, but authorities believe one of the drivers did not stop at a red light.

The crash remains under investigation and the intersection remains closed as of this writing. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.