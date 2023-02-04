An AMR ambulance responds to a scene in Portland, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.

The crash at SE Stark and 146th happened around 5 p.m., PPB said in a release. Officers arrived at the scene along with crews from Portland Fire & Rescue and an AMR ambulance and found 3 injured people.

All were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. No other details are available at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.