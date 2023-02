3 people were hurt, including 2 seriously, in this crash on SW Hillsboro Hwy at SW Tongue Lane, February 4, 2023 (TVFR)

Two seriously injured in the Saturday afternoon crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were seriously hurt in a 3-vehicle crash on SW Hillsboro Hwy late Saturday afternoon, TVFR tweeted.

The crash at SW Tongue Lane happened slightly after 5 p.m. and brought crews from both TVF&R and Hillsboro Fire. A third person was also hurt in the crash, though that person’s condition was not immediately conveyed.

One person need to be removed from a crashed vehicle, authorities said.

No other information is available at this time.