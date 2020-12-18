3 hurt in hit-run crash along I-5 near Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash along northbound I-5 near Ridgefield, the Washington State Patrol tweeted.
The 2-car crash happened just after 7 p.m. at milepost 13, officials said. Troopers are looking for a red, 4-door sedan with front-end damage.
There is no word on the condition of the 3 injured people who were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as it develops.
