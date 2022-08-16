PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.

In a release Tuesday, the Oregon State Police announced the crash victims were 69-year-old Claude Segerson, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla. All three men were reportedly from Otis.

The deadly crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. Monday on Highway 101 near milepost 122, about two miles north of Lincoln Beach.

An initial investigation reveals Phillips was heading south in a Chevrolet S-19 Blazer when he crossed the center line of the highway, ramming a Freightliner Dump Truck head-on. Police say this sent the dump truck, driven by Segerson, down an embankment, while the Blazer came to a halt in the northbound lanes.

Both drivers and Phillips’ passenger, Padilla, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for nearly six hours while officials worked to clear the area.