3 injured after driver crashes into Gresham apartment

The crash happened at NE 17th and Kane Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed into an apartment in Gresham early Saturday morning, leading to various injuries.

The car crashed into an apartment at Northeast 17th and Kane Street around 6 a.m. When the car hit the building, it trapped one occupant inside. Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the victim who was sent to the hospital with 2 others. There is no information on the status of the victims.

The family dog was also rescued, according to Gresham Fire.

The family’s dog was rescued after a car crashed into an apartment in Gresham on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.

