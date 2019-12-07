3 injured after driver crashes into Gresham apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed into an apartment in Gresham early Saturday morning, leading to various injuries.
The car crashed into an apartment at Northeast 17th and Kane Street around 6 a.m. When the car hit the building, it trapped one occupant inside. Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the victim who was sent to the hospital with 2 others. There is no information on the status of the victims.
The family dog was also rescued, according to Gresham Fire.
KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.
