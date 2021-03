WOODLAND, Wash (KOIN) — Three people are injured after a 26-year-old Woodland woman drove her car into the center lane on State Route 503 near Woodland, colliding with another vehicle in the southbound lane, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

The other vehicle went off the roadway and rolled onto its side, later catching fire. Both the driver and passenger were injured in the collision, officials said.

All three people were transported to the hospital.