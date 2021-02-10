3 killed, 1 injured in Hwy 26 crash in Clatsop County

A 16-year-old girl from Portland was killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people, including a Portland teen, died in a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County, officials said.

Oregon State Police said 21-year-old Walter Smith of Pendleton was driving a Mercedes station wagon westbound near milepost 11 when he lost control and the vehicle slid sideways into eastbound traffic.

The vehicle crashed into a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma was airlifted to a Portland hospital but all three people in the Mercedes — Smith, 20-year-old Erick Fadness of Iowa and a 16-year-old girl from Portland — were killed.

Troopers said the Mercedes appeared to have been speeding.

