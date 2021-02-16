3-month-old baby killed in crash, driver arrested for DUII

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two adults were hospitalized and an infant was killed in a crash on Ecola State Park Road on Monday night.

 Just after 6 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Ecola State Park Road. Through their investigation, they discovered a Mazda, driven by 23-year-old Rony Tomas-Garcia, was heading south when it veered off the road and collided with a tree.

A baby girl who was just 3.5 months old was killed in the crash. The passenger inside the car, 20-year-old Esperanza Martin-Ramirez, was hospitalized. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Tomas-Garcia was hospitalized as well but was released after receiving treatment. He was then arrested on charges including manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and DUII.

