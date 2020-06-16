3 rushed to hospital after collision in Corbett

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been rushed to a hospital after a crash in the Columbia Gorge, deputies said.
One person suffered serious injuries in the crash that involved two vehicles, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
E. Bell Road has been closed between Columbia River Highway in Springdale.
The Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.