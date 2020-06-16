Live Now
3 rushed to hospital after collision in Corbett

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Two vehicles involved in a crash in Corbett, June 16, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been rushed to a hospital after a crash in the Columbia Gorge, deputies said.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash that involved two vehicles, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

E. Bell Road has been closed between Columbia River Highway in Springdale.

The Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

