3 seriously injured in N Portland rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were seriously injured in a crash in North Portland Sunday night, said police.

Portland police said officers were called out to NE Marine Drive around 10 p.m. for a single-car, rollover crash.

Marine Drive, next to the Portland Airport, is closed in both directions between Northeast 33rd Avenue and 122nd Avenue as the Major Crash Team conducts their investigation.

The medical conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.