3 seriously injured in NE Glisan crash, driver runs away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were seriously hurt in a car crash, and one driver reportedly took off running and is still at large Monday night, according to Portland police.
The crash happened near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 131st Place in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of one of the cars involved ran from the crash, said police, and officers are still looking for that man.
Part of NE Glisan Street was closed as Portland Police’s Traffic Division investigated. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.