3 seriously injured in NE Glisan crash, driver runs away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were seriously hurt in a car crash, and one driver reportedly took off running and is still at large Monday night, according to Portland police.

The crash happened near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 131st Place in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the cars involved ran from the crash, said police, and officers are still looking for that man.

Part of NE Glisan Street was closed as Portland Police’s Traffic Division investigated. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story.