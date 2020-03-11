3-vehicle crash closes OR 221 north of Salem

ODOT said the crash caused major injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving three vehicles caused major injuries and left part of OR 221 closed near Salem on Tuesday, officials said.

The highway was closed at about 5:30 p.m. eight miles north of Salem, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be directed along detour routes using Zena Road, Spring Valley Road and Hopewell Road.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.