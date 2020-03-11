Live Now
CBSN: Coverage of Big Tuesday primaries, including Washington

3-vehicle crash closes OR 221 north of Salem

Crashes

ODOT said the crash caused major injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic portland police siren_163182

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving three vehicles caused major injuries and left part of OR 221 closed near Salem on Tuesday, officials said.

The highway was closed at about 5:30 p.m. eight miles north of Salem, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be directed along detour routes using Zena Road, Spring Valley Road and Hopewell Road.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget