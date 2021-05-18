1 seriously injured in rollover crash at I-84 Fairview exit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hospitalized after a serious crash near the Fairview exit of Interstate 84 early Tuesday.
Around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a three-vehicle crash at the eastbound Fairview exit of I-84. Authorities say one vehicle had rolled over and at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Northeast 207th Avenue is currently closed between I-84 and Northeast Sandy Boulevard as crews work to clear the scene.
This crash occurred as crisis negotiators were working with a woman experiencing a mental health crisis near the freeway — which had all lanes of I-84 between 207th Avenue and Marine Drive closed. Deputies were able to help the woman and get her to medical personnel.