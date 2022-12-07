Officials say freezing fog contributed to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials expect a lengthy closure on Interstate 90 east of Ellensburg, Wash. after a crash involving 30 vehicles caused a semi-truck to spill its load early Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol first tweeted about the crash around 5:35 a.m. and later said they expect the eastbound lanes of I-90 to be closed for 10 to 12 hours near milepost 115.

Authorities said at least 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the crash which they blame on freezing fog. Photos of the snowy scene show multiple trailers damaged.

A dozen semi-trucks were involved in a crash on I-90 which left several vehicles damaged on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: WSP).

Boxes of apples spilled across I-90 after a 30-vehicle pile-up near Ellensburg, Wash. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: WSP).

The crash caused one semi-truck to lose a load of apples. Boxes of apples are seen spilling out of the smashed trailer and onto the roadway.

Troopers, the Washington State Department of Transportation and tow operators are all working to clear the road.

WSP did not release any details on injuries.