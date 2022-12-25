PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man died after striking a tree in Salem on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Sunday.

According to Salem police, 33-year-old Stephen Sacchi was driving a truck on Commercial Street Southeast around 6 p.m. Saturday when he reportedly veered off the road, hopping a curb. Investigators said the truck came to a rest when Sacchi hit a tree near Owens Street Southeast.

Sacchi was pulled from the truck and rushed to Salem Health. Police said he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.