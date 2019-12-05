3rd Christmas tree worker killed in Salem crash ID’d

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the third man killed in a crash near Salem Friday night when a van full of Christmas tree workers collided with a pickup truck.
The worker identified Thursday is 18-year-old Lucas Felipe Diego. The other two Christmas tree workers killed were 41-year-old Andres Alonzo-Canil and 39-year-old Miguel Alonzo-Lucas.
Ranging in age from 14 to 64, more than a dozen workers were headed home when the collision happened, killing the three workers and sending three others to the hospital.
The deadly crash occurred when a Chevy passenger van and a Ford truck got into a T-bone accident outside of Salem.
The fire department was called out to the intersection of Cordon Rd Ne and Sunnyview Rd NE around 7:30 p.m. for what was described by authorities as a “high-impact motor vehicle crash.”
Investigators believe the van was traveling east on Sunnyview when they made a left turn in front of the westbound truck.
KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.
