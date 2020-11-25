3rd teen dies from early November crash in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third teenager died from her injuries after a crash November 6 along SE Butler Road in Gresham, officials said Tuesday.

Hailey Aguilar recently died after she was taken off life support. The driver, Phoenix Forman, died at the scene. Rita Grace Sukosd died shortly after arriving at the hospital. All were 16.

In all, 6 teens were in the Volkswagen Jetta when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a Ford F-350. The 40-year-old pickup driver was taken to the hospital as were the other 3 teens. All are expected to survive.

Authorities said the teens went to 4 different high schools in the area. The investigation into the crash continues.