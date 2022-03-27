PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are dead and three are injured after a driver crashed into a homeless encampment overnight Sunday in Salem, police said in a press release.

Salem police said first responders were called to the crash around 2 a.m. near the corner of Front Street NE and Division Street NE.

Two people died at the scene. Four more were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, two of whom died there, the Salem Police Department said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the crash. Details are limited and the circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear. An investigation is underway.

Front Street NE is closed between Union and Division Streets NE. Division is closed between Union and Commercial Streets.

This is a developing story.