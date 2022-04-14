PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police have identified four people who died after a head-on crash between a sedan and a motorhome on Highway 18 in Yamhill County April 10.

The crash occurred near milepost 49 around 11:30 a.m. when the westbound gray sedan crossed the centerline – crashing into the motorhome. Officials said both vehicles burst into flames.

All 4 people in the sedan died at the scene. The 67-year-old Canadian driver of the motorhome and his passenger were not hurt, authorities said.

OSP identified the driver of the sedan as 46-year-old Huy Nguyen of Vancouver, Washington and identified the passengers as Vam Tran of Vancouver, Washington, 19-year-old Philip Nguyen and a 13-year-old girl both from Portland, Oregon.

It is not clear why the sedan crossed the centerline.