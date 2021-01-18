4 injured in fiery crash on I-205 SB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were taken to a local hospital after a major crash on Interstate 205 southbound near the Northeast Sandy exit, according to authorities.

Drivers are being warned about severe traffic delays in the area as crews respond to the scene Monday afternoon.

Portland police tell KOIN 6 News four vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in two cars becoming engulfed in flames.

Of the four people taken to a hospital, two were in critical condition, including one with burn injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

No other details were immediately available.