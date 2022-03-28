4 killed in Salem homeless camp crash ID’d; driver in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man made his first court appearance in Marion County Monday after a crash into a Salem homeless camp killed 4 people and injured 2 others.

Enrique Rodriguez faces 4 counts of manslaughter, 2 counts of assault and 6 counts of reckless endangerment. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash but later Sunday was taken to the Marion County Jail, authorities said.

Earlier investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Rodriguez was the only person in the car.

The mother of Enrique Rodriguez, who is facing 4 manslaughter charges after a crash in a Salem homeless camp, wants the city held responsible for letting people camp there, March 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Rodriguez’s mother said homeless people should not have been allowed to camp in that area and the city should shoulder some of the blame.

“I want the city to be held accountable as well because they have all these people running around like crazy,” she said. “It’s not fair that he’s only getting the fault for this. They’re wrong.”

The judge denied him bail. His next court appearance is April 6.

The crash around 2 a.m. Sunday involved a 2-door sports coupe that left the road and hit a homeless camp near the corner of Front Street NE and Division Street. The crash happened near Marion Square.

Two people were pinned under the car and died at the scene, officials said.

Four others plus the driver were rushed to Salem Hospital for treatment. But 2 of them later died.

On Monday, Salem police identified the people involved: Jowand Beck, 24; Luke Kagey, 21; Joe Posada III, 54; and Rochelle Zamacona, 29, all died from the crash. The injured were identified as Derrick Hart 43, and 18-year-old Savaanah Miller. Hart and Miller remain in the hospital with injuries previously described as life-threatening.

Authorities have not yet been able to contact Beck’s family. Anyone with information about how to reach them is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503.588.6293.

Enrique Rodriguez, 24, in his first appearance in a Marion County court on 4 manslaughter charges following a crash into a Salem homeless camp, March 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Four people are dead and three are injured after a driver crashed into a homeless encampment in Salem, March 27, 2022 (KOIN)

It’s not known how many people were staying at that camp. But Salem officers helped several uninjured campers collect their belongings and provided help getting shelter. Three of them were taken to a motel, officials said.