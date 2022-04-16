PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were rushed to the hospital after a crash sent their vehicle rolling on Interstate 5 in Kelso Friday night, Washington State Patrol said.

Around 11 p.m., police say two vehicles were traveling southbound when a Volkswagen Jetta struck a Ford Escape from behind sending it rolling. According to officials, the Ford rolled over the center median before it stopped in the center of the northbound lanes.

The four people in the Ford were reportedly rushed to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Officials said the two 47-year-olds were not injured, but the 24-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were both hurt in the crash.

Police said the two men in the other vehicle pulled over after the crash. Neither the 21-year-old driver or the 20-year-old passenger were hurt, according to officials.

The driver of the Jetta was cited for Speed Too Fast for Conditions.