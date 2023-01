Marion County officials said four vehicles are down an embankment following a crash south of Salem (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-vehicle crash has prompted an emergency response south of Salem, officials say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the four-vehicle crash on Sunnyside Road Southeast ended with all the vehicles going down an embankment.

Officials said that rescue efforts are in progress with fire crews and MCSO deputies responding to the scene.

MCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area saying that Sunnyside Road Southeast is incredibly icy.

This is a developing story.