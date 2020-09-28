5-car crash blocks traffic in NE Hillsboro

There is no word on what led up to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A five-car crash is blocking traffic in Hillsboro on Monday morning, officials say.

The crash occurred at Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Northeast Evergreen Parkway sometime before 6:30 a.m. Hillsboro Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene alongside Hillsboro police.

The southbound lanes of NE Brookwood Parkway are currently closed. Travelers should take alternate routes or expect delays.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

