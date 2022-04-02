PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police officer was among several injured after a five-car pileup on I-84 that began when a driver hit the officer at a separate crash site Saturday morning in NE Portland.

According to a Tweet from the Portland Police Bureau, a driver rear-ended the officer after 7 a.m. along I-84 near Northeast 33rd Avenue.

Police said the collision caused a “chain reaction” five-car pileup, injuring several people. None of the people hurt were “classified as trauma,” PPB said.

I-84 has since reopened and authorities are finished with the investigation at the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital and their status is not currently known. The officer was not named, and the circumstances leading up to either crash are unclear.