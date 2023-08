PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A TriMet bus crashed into a tree Wednesday morning, injuring five people including the driver, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m., authorities said that a TriMet bus on Northeast Glisan Street crossed over the center line and crashed.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, four passengers and the driver were all injured and taken to a hospital, their status is currently unknown.

The incident is still under investigation.