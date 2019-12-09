5 injured in SE Division rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 5 people were injured in a roll over crash on Division Street in Southeast Portland Sunday evening, said police.

One car hit a power pole and knocked a power line onto a nearby car with a person inside. December 8, 2019 (PPB)

Two cars collided on SE Division between SE 134th Ave and SE 136th Ave just before 6 p.m. One car rolled over and hit a power pole, shearing off the bottom said police. Power lines were knocked down onto a nearby car with the driver still inside. That person had to wait for Portland General Electric crews to turn off power on the block before he could safely get out of the car.

Police said 5 people were hurt in the crash, and 2 of those 5 were seriously injured.

SE Division is closed in both directions for a 6-block stretch between SE 130th and SE 136th.

In this picture, you can see that the pole is missing its base & is dangling from the wires. The truck that was involved has been loaded onto a tow truck along with the car #koin6news #pdx #Portland #crash #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/XpAh64gYaQ — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) December 9, 2019

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.