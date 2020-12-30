5 teens hurt, 2 airlifted, after Kelso rollover crash

Five teens were injured, including at least 2 who were airlifted with critical injuries, after a car rolled over in Kelso, December 29, 2020 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five teens were injured, including at least 2 who were airlifted with critical injuries, after a car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car in a residential neighborhood in Kelso Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Holcomb Road, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.”

Two Lifeflight helicopters arrived at a landing zone and rushed the critically injured teens for treatment to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver.

Three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.

