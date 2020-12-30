5 teens hurt, 2 airlifted, after Kelso rollover crash

Crashes

Crash happened on Holcomb Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Five teens were injured, including at least 2 who were airlifted with critical injuries, after a car rolled over in Kelso, December 29, 2020 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five teens were injured, including at least 2 who were airlifted with critical injuries, after a car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car in a residential neighborhood in Kelso Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Holcomb Road, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.”

Two Lifeflight helicopters arrived at a landing zone and rushed the critically injured teens for treatment to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver.

Three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Five teens were injured, including at least 2 who were airlifted with critical injuries, after a car rolled over in Kelso, December 29, 2020 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss