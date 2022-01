PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pedestrian who was killed in a Southeast Portland crash over the weekend was identified as a 56-year-old man, according to officials.

Late Saturday night, Duane M. Davidson was hit and killed by a driver at SE 101st and Division, police said. Davidson had already died by the time officials arrived.

Police say Davidson was the 5th fatality of a pedestrian this year in Portland, and the 9th traffic fatality overall.