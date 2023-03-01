PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 58-year-old bicyclist is dead after being struck while crossing the street in Vancouver Thursday evening, authorities said.

Vancouver police told KOIN 6 that a driver was going through the intersection of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 9th Street around 7:30 p.m. when they hit a bicyclist who witnesses said was crossing the street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

VPD said the involved driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.