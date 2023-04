Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic crash involving six cars blocked two lanes on Interstate 84 on Wednesday evening.

An official says two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The two right lanes of westbound I-84 at 122nd were blocked while traffic was being diverted until the scene was cleared.

The multi-car crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.