Six people were hurt in a rollover crash on Hwy 6 near Gales Creek in Washington County, August 4, 2021 (Forest Grove Fire Twitter)

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Six people were hurt in a crash on Hwy 6 near the Shell gas station in the Gales Creek area, officials with Forest Grove Fire tweeted.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was a rollover head-on crash that involved 8 people in the vehicles.

Four of the 6 people were taken for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Highway 6 remains open.

The Oregon State Police is investigating. No other details are available at this time.