67-year-old killed in collision on Hwy 18 near Grande Ronde

Crashes

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: An Oregon State Police patrol car, November 5, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Grande Ronde Monday night, officials said.

According to Oregon State Police, around 7:50 p.m. a black Toyota Camry 4D was heading eastbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit an oncoming Honda Accord.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Donaldson of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 35-year-old passenger, Angelina Rakestraw, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not provide the condition of the other driver, Christian Carter Jr.

The highway was closed for nearly 3 hours, while authorities investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 01 2022 06:30 pm