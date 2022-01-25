67-year-old killed in collision on Hwy 18 near Grande Ronde

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Grande Ronde Monday night, officials said.

According to Oregon State Police, around 7:50 p.m. a black Toyota Camry 4D was heading eastbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit an oncoming Honda Accord.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Donaldson of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 35-year-old passenger, Angelina Rakestraw, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not provide the condition of the other driver, Christian Carter Jr.

The highway was closed for nearly 3 hours, while authorities investigated.