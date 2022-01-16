71-year-old man hit, killed on Hwy 58; driver charged with DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a man suspected of driving under the influence Saturday evening on Highway 38, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened around 6:46 p.m. near milepost 35. According to OSP, 53-year-old Robert Fraser was driving his Kia Soul westbound when he hit 71-year-old Dale Roberts who was walking across the lanes of the highway.

Roberts was fatally injured and pronounced dead while being taken to a local hospital. OSP said Fraser showed signs he was impaired, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An investigation is still underway, police said, and further charges may be coming pending its completion.