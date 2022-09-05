PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.

In a release on Monday, Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, troopers said they found Thomas Still of Aumsville deceased.

According to an initial investigation, Still was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when police say he left the roadway, hitting both a utility pole and tree.

The crash closed the highway for 4 hours.