PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.

At around 7:10 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 26. The ensuing investigation revealed that a commercial truck reportedly driving westbound slowed down at the intersection of East Sylvan Drive.

A pedestrian identified as Lynn Proctor, 75, was on the westbound shoulder of the road and attempted to cross Highway 26 in front of the truck.

Officials say the driver attempted to avoid Proctor, but one of the trailers being towed hit her.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.