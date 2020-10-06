8-year-old hit while riding bike in Gresham, driver flees

The boy is expected to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 8-year-old boy was seriously hurt by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening in Gresham, police said.

The boy was riding his bicycle around 5:15 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle at the corner of NE 178th Avenue and NE Oregon Street, according to the Gresham Police Department. The boy was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

Police said the driver left the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a gold or champagne-colored van with a black roof rack.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call Officer Kritter at 503.618.3219.