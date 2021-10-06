80-year-old bicyclist killed in car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-year-old bicyclist from Independence was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening on Highway 51 in Polk County, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened on Hwy 51 between Halls Ferry and Rogers Roads at 7:36 p.m. when Frank Koch was hit from behind by a Toyota Prius driven by 33-year-old Krystal Kamback, also of Independence, according to OSP.

Koch was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kamback was not injured, police said. Kamback remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Hwy 51 was closed for about three hours after the crash.