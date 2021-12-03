83-year-old dies after head-on crash on Hwy 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 83-year-old man died from his injuries after crashing head-on with another driver Thursday on Highway 22 near Dallas, police said.

According to the Oregon State Police, the two-car head-on crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Hwy 22 near milepost 17.

Authorities conducted an investigation and said James Dougherty was driving a Toyota Avalon into oncoming traffic along Hwy 22 when he collided with a Honda Element, driven by 50-year-old Samuel Clark.

Both Clark and Dougherty were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, OSP said, but Dougherty didn’t make it. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours.