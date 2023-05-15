The driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 9-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding a skateboard, according to Milwaukie police.

According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment complex parking lot in the 2500 Block of SE Harrison St. after receiving word that a boy was struck by a vehicle. Police said that the boy was found conscious and breathing, but that he was in serious condition. He was taken to OHSU for treatment.

The driver of the car was traveling at a low rate of speed through the parking lot of the complex when he ran over the boy, who was laying face down on a skateboard and rolling across the driveway, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and no signs of physical impairment were observed, police said. However, the driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Johnson at johnsonb@milwaukieoregon.gov.