PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 9-year-old girl died on Saturday night after being hit by a car in Gresham.

Gresham Police say a mother and her two daughters, 2-years-old and 9-years-old, were hit by a car on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest 3rd Street.

The girl died at the scene. The other girl was taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.