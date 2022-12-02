PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman accused of driving under the influence was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a fiery crash on Highway 58 left her five-year-old passenger dead and five injured.

According to Oregon State Police, 26-year-old Amber Gonzalez Riddle was booked into Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of reckless endangering, two counts of third-degree assault and driving under the influence.

On the evening of Nov. 20, Gonzalez Riddle allegedly crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle. After the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were pulled out, police said their vehicle went up in flames.

OSP said the five-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries. A three-year-old girl was among the five others injured.

The collision closed the highway for about six hours.