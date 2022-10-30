PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.. as motorcyclist Richard Davis of Vancouver was nearing NE 159th, investigators said. Davis slowed his 1982 Suzuki motorcycle when the driver of an Acura tried to drive around him.

Davis was hit and suffered a severe head injury, officials said. The Acura driver, identified as Mathew Wells, stopped and provided aid to Davis until first responders arrived.

He was rushed to an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Wells, 34, was intoxicated, investigators said, and was arrested for vehicular assault. The Vancouver resident is being held at the Clark County Jail.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.