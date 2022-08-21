Federal investigators called to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An aircraft crashed outside of Scio Sunday afternoon, bringing a number of emergency responders to the scene plus federal investigators.

The crash near the Richardson Gap Road area happened shortly before 3 p.m., authorities said.

Crews from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene plus the Scio Rural Fire Department. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also arrived.

Officials said more information is expected around 6 p.m.

