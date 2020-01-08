Albany man dies in single-car crash on Riverside Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old Albany man died in a single-car crash along Riverside Drive southwest of Albany Tuesday night.

Joel Hirsch was headed north in a Nissan Murano on Riverside Drive shortly after 10 p.m. when he crossed the center line, went off the other side of the road, hit a tree and spun back onto the road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders rushed to the area but Mr. Hirsch died at the scene.

The investigation continues.