PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.

Oregon State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just before midnight near milepost 39.

An initial investigation revealed 28-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez Perez of Portland was heading east in a Nissan Altima when police say he crossed the centerline. He then hit an oncoming Volkswagen Golf driven by a 17-year-old boy from Sheridan, according to police.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 15-year-old girl, was airlifted to OHSU where she was declared deceased.

Police say the two drivers were both taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Once Rodriguez Perez was released from the hospital, he was arrested and lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for assault II, driving under the influence of intoxicants – alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering another person.

The highway was closed for about four hours while officials investigated.