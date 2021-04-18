Aloha man dies after crashing into tree near Hillsboro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car crash in the 6600 block of SW River Road south of Hillsboro on April 17, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed Saturday night after crashing into a tree in Hillsboro.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 6600 block of SW River Road south of Hillsboro just before midnight. Upon their arrival, deputies learned a man driving a 1990 Nissan 240SX had gone off the road about 20 feet and crashed into a tree.

Medical crews said the driver, Josue Sanabria of Aloha, was pronounced dead the scene despite life-saving efforts. Sanabria, 21, was the lone occupant in the car, according to WCSO.

Speed was determined to be a major factor in the incident, investigators said.