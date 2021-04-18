Aloha man dies after crashing into tree near Hillsboro

Crashes

Josue Sanabria's Nissan drove off SW River Road in Hillsboro

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car crash in the 6600 block of SW River Road south of Hillsboro on April 17, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed Saturday night after crashing into a tree in Hillsboro.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 6600 block of SW River Road south of Hillsboro just before midnight. Upon their arrival, deputies learned a man driving a 1990 Nissan 240SX had gone off the road about 20 feet and crashed into a tree.

Medical crews said the driver, Josue Sanabria of Aloha, was pronounced dead the scene despite life-saving efforts. Sanabria, 21, was the lone occupant in the car, according to WCSO.

Speed was determined to be a major factor in the incident, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories