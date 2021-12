Clackamas Fire officials say an Amazon truck crashed into a ditch on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amazon truck crashed into a ditch on Monday morning, trapping a passenger inside.

The commercial truck went into the ditch early in the morning on Redland Road in Oregon City, according to Clackamas Fire. A passenger was reportedly pinned inside against the dashboard.

Clackamas fire crews worked to extricate a passenger from a commercial truck that went into the ditch early this morning on Redland rd. in Oregon City. Firefighters were able to free the patient with no serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/PdscVsnd91 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 13, 2021

Firefighters immediately went to work extricating the occupant. Thankfully, the person was freed without any serious injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time.