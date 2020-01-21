Driver dies in head-on crash with ambulance in Vancouver

An AMR ambulance and a vehicle crashed head-on in Vancouver, Jan. 21, 2020. (KOIN)

Crash happened in the 3600 block of NE 78th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a car was killed in a head-on collision with an ambulance Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, deputies said.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of NE 78th Street.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The people inside of the ambulance sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound 78th Street is closed at NE 25th Avenue and westbound 78th Street is closed at NE St. Johns Road.

An investigation is underway.

The name of the driver has not been released.

